Revival of Pak-US ties, effectively highlighting Kashmir, anti-terror efforts, credit to PM’s US visit

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (APP): From putting strained Pak-US

ties back on rails, to demanding the United Nations to appoint

a special envoy on Kashmir, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

forcefully highlighted Pakistan’s successes against terrorism

and its openness for global investment during his five-day visit

to the United States.

Though the main agenda of the prime minister’s visit to

New York, from September 18 to 22, was to address the 72nd

session of the UN General Assembly, he cashed in on the occasion

to meet the world leaders, think-tanks and business community to

apprise them of a changed Pakistan that had successfully restored

peace on its soil by crushing the terrorist elements.

Besides raising Indian sponsoring of terrorism in Pakistan,

Prime Minister Abbasi urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

and the UN to play their role against the ethnic cleansing of

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Of his 27 back-to-back engagements included his speeches

at the UNGA, OIC Contact Group, media interactions and meetings

with leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, Jordan,

Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Sri Lanka, but also to present Pakistan’s

case better to the world.

Moreover, his other engagements included meetings with

the heads of World Bank, World Economic Forum, UN Secretary-

General, besides interaction at the Council of Foreign Relations.

In his debut address to the 193-member world body, the

prime minister called for expeditious steps towards the

implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions on

Kashmir with the appointment of a Special Envoy to promote a

just and peaceful settlement of the festering dispute.

“The international community must act decisively to

prevent the situation from a dangerous escalation,” he said.

In his wide-ranging address, the Prime Minister also

spoke about Pakistan’s desire for peace in war-torn

Afghanistan, its counter terrorism efforts and sacrifices,

the Middle East situation, UN reforms, climate change and

the country’s economic stability and consolidation of

democracy.

He also made it a point to speak of Islamabad’s desire

for peace with its neighbours, saying Pakistan remains open

to resuming a comprehensive dialogue with India to address

all outstanding issues, especially Kashmir.

He urged the United Nations Secretary-General and the

High Commissioner for Human Rights to send an inquiry

Commission to Occupied Kashmir to verify the nature and extent

of India’s human rights violations, secure the punishment of

those responsible and provide justice and relief to the

victims.

The Prime Minister said India frequently violates the

ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kashmir to divert the

world’s attention from its brutalities.

Spelling out Pakistan’s stance in clear terms, Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said his country was not prepared

to fight the Afghan war on its soil.

“Nor can we endorse any failed strategy that will

prolong and intensify the suffering of the people of

Afghanistan and Pakistan, and other regional countries.”

“It is especially galling for Pakistan to be blamed for

the military or political stalemate in Afghanistan,” he said.

“We are not prepared to be anyone’s scapegoat. Taliban

`safe havens’ are located not in Pakistan but in the large

tracts of territory, controlled by the Taliban in Afghanistan.”

“To end all cross-border attacks, we ask the Afghan

government and the Coalition to support and complement

Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen border controls and

monitor all movement across it.”

He said that Pakistan believed that the urgent and

realistic goals in Afghanistan should include concerted action

to eliminate the presence in Afghanistan of Daesh, Al-Qaeda

and their affiliates, including the TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar,

which was recently declared a terrorist organization by the

Security Council.

“We took the war to the terrorists. We have paid a

heavy price,” Abbasi said and pointed out that over 27,000

Pakistanis, including 6,500 military and law enforcement

personnel, had been martyred by the terrorists while 50,000

injured, including 15,000 army personnel, many of whom lost

their limbs.

He said that Pakistan had fought the war against terror

from its own resources with economic losses estimated at over

US$120 billion.

Rising racism and religious hatred – manifested in

xenophobia and Islamophobia – was erecting physical walls

and psychological barriers between nations and peoples even

as our world becomes increasingly interdependent.

“The ethnic cleansing of Rohingyas is not just an

affront to all norms of humanity but also challenges our

collective conscience.”

The Prime Minister had a brief meeting with US President

Donald Trump at a reception hosted by the US leader for the

world leaders, in what he said, “President Trump was very

positive about Pakistan.”

He reiterated before Trump that Pakistan was committed

to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

One of the crucial interactions of the prime minister

was with Vice President of the United States of America Mike

Pence that helped put the Islamabad-Washington relationship,

strained by the controversial US policy on Afghanistan “back

on rails”, as both the sides agreed on continuing dialogue to

address their concerns.

“It was a good meeting,” Foreign Secretary Tehmina

Janjua told reporters after 45-minute long meeting held

at the request of the United States.

Terming the meeting as an “ice-breaker,” the foreign

secretary said it was agreed that the United States would

send a delegation to Pakistan in October to continue the

talks.

The US Vice President greeted Prime Minister Khaqan

Abbasi on behalf of President Donald Trump and said the

United States values its relationship with Pakistan, a

long term partnership for security in the region.

Responding to another question the Foreign Secretary

said that the Prime Minister expressed concern over the

greater role that the new policy advocated for India.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “We have made

our contributions, we fought a very difficult war, we suffered

casualties and have suffered economic losses and that is the

message that we bring to the world,” he said.

In his first talk at the Council of Foreign Relations,

the Prime Minister said Pakistan had a fully secure, reliable

and robust nuclear command and control system under a full

civilian oversight.

“Our Command and Control system is as secure as anyone

else has,” he told the participants and added “let there be no

doubt about that”.

He said Pakistan was a responsible nuclear State and has

a track record of ensuring that it’s nuclear assets do not

fall into wrong hands.

In his address, the Prime Minister conveyed to OIC

Contact Group meeting the deep concerns of Pakistan over the

grave situation of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and urged upon

the 57-member OIC to play a leading role, and a “voice of

conscience” for Rohingya Muslim brothers and sisters.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the Prime Minister met

with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed

ways to enhance economic cooperation and agreed to work

together for early finalization of the Free Trade Agreement

for boosting their bilateral trade.

During a meeting between Premier Abbasi and President of

Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, the two countries emphasized

to explore new avenues for enhanced cooperation while noting

their huge potential for deeper and broader ties in defence,

trade and economic ties.

In his bilateral meeting with Iranian President Muhammad

Hassan Rouhani, the Prime Minister stressed for maintaining a

positive trajectory in bilateral relations for promoting trade

and economic cooperation with Iran.

While meeting Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Prime Minister Sher

Bahadur Deuba underscored his country’s commitment to make

SAARC a constructive forum for the region and to support

Pakistan for the holding of the next SAARC Summit in

Islamabad.

In his meeting with Nobel Laureate and education

activist Malala Yousafzai, the Prime Minister appreciated

the resolve of Malala Yousafzai for promotion of education

in Pakistan.

Among others, whom the Prime Minister met during his

five days visit included Co-Chairman Bill and Melinda Gates

Foundation, Bill Gates, Executive Chairman, World Economic

Forum Klaus Schwab, John Rice, Vice President of General

Electric, CEO World Bank Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, UN

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Prime Minister also handed over to the secretary-

general a dossier documenting human rights violations in the

Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Later, the Prime Minister left for London on Friday on

conclusion of his visit, in what Pakistan’s ambassador to

the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi told APP that the Prime

Minister was “fully satisfied” with his visit as it helped

put the estranged ties with the United States back on track.