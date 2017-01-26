Revival of language, arts, culture instrumental to bring peace in society: Sardar Masood

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said revival of language, art and culture can play instrumental role for maintaining peace in the society and promoting soft image of the country.

He was addressing at the concluding ceremony of three-day National Calligraphy Exhibition arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division in collaboration with its attached department, National Book Foundation (NBF).

Sardar Masood said Calligraphy is a complete form of art which carrying variety of meaningful themes connects the calligrapher as well as the viewer of this art to the religion and the Holy Quran.

He said when someone starts calligraphy; he creates his connection with the religion with a renewed pledge and becomes a source of promoting religion through his artistic endeavours.

Eulogizing the efforts of Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH and NBF for arranging this innovative exhibition and said, “This exhibition would prove as a milestone toward reviving and promoting this diminishing Islamic art”.

On the occasion, Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui said this calligraphic exhibition has provided an opportunity to the calligraphers from across the country to gather at a single platform and get benefit from each others’ valuable experiences, showing a spirit of solidarity.

He said “this is the only art which has its strong link with Islam and Holy Quran and companions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) have taken part in the nourishment of this art”.

Modern technologies cannot lessen the importance of spiritual art of calligraphic and it is continuously progressing with absorption of modern designing and embellishments, he added.

He said arrangement of such exhibition reflects the government seriousness toward promotion of art and culture in the country.

Irfan Siddiqui announced to hold International Calligraphy Exhibition this year to further project the calligraphic art and the artists.

He said his division is working on a mechanism to promote various kinds of art and taking initiatives for welfare of artist community.

Managing Director, NBF Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed presented the introductory remarks and explained the objective of the exhibition.

The three-day exhibition featured over 100 calligraphic art pieces of around 50 professional as well as young calligraphers belonging to different provinces.

Sardar Masood Khan distributed certificates among the calligraphers whose work was displayed at the exhibition.