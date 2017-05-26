Revenue Division to get Rs 790.1 million under PSDP 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has set aside Rs 790.1 million for the ongoing and new schemes of Revenue Division under Public Sector Development Programme (2017-18).

The official documents released here on Friday revealed that an amount of Rs 490 million has been awarded for five ongoing schemes whereas another amount of Rs 300 million has been earmarked for five new schemes.

Among the new schemes, the government has awarded Rs 110 million for Construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gawadar, whereas Rs 100 million for Construction of Regional Tax Office at Islamabad.

Similarly an amount of Rs 57 million has been allocated for purchase of land for establishing directorate of transit trade at Gilgit for CPEC trade facilitation.

Among ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 255 million has been

awarded for development of integrated transit trade management

system under ADB regional improving border services project,

Likewise, Rs 148 million have been set aside for Establishment of Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan and Rs 55 million for Security Improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for Installation of three fixed and one Mobile Scanner.