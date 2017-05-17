Revenue Division proposes Rs 10.5 b for ITTMS project in PSDP

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): The Revenue Division has proposed Rs 10.5 billion for Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming fiscal year (2017-18).

The ITTMS would be launched under Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Regional Improving Border Service Project, official sources said, adding that the ADB would provide Rs 10,000 million for the project during the upcoming year.

The total cost of ITTMS project has been estimated at Rs 31,626.2 million with foreign exchange component of Rs 26,049 million, while the remaining amount of Rs 5,576.5 million will be provided by the government.

The Revenue Division has also proposed Rs 1,743 million for

security improvement project at Karachi Port and Port Qasim. The amount will include Rs 1,703 million as foreign exchange component, which will be provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Under the project, whose total cost has been estimated at

Rs 1,801.339 million, will include installation of three fixed

scanners and a mobile one.

The Revenue Division also proposed an amount of Rs200 million for establishment of Inland Revenue offices all across the country while Rs 150 million each would be utilized for construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gawadar and construction of Regional Tax Office at Islamabad.

Similarly, the Division has proposed Rs 25 million for feasibilities of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gawadar,

RTOs at Islamabad and Sargodha, and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IIR) in Karachi.

It has also proposed Rs 59.470 million for its ongoing project of the construction of Zonal Office (IR) and Transit Accommodation at Kohat, Rs 49.470 million for building Transit Accommodation for MCC Faisalabad, Rs 59.250 million for purchase of land for Regional Tax Office, Peshawar and Rs 59.710 million for the construction of warehouse for Model Custom Collectorate (Preventive) Karachi.

The Revenue Division proposed Rs 55 million for the construction of a warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, Rs 35 million for purchase of land for Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) at Islamabad, Rs 59.5 million for purchase of land for Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore and Rs 32.852 million for the construction of additional floor on existing IR’s transit accommodation in Sutluj Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

Similarly Rs 50 million each has been proposed for the reconstruction of Regional Tax Office, Sargodha and construction of office of Intelligence and Investigation (II&R) in Karachi.

The Division proposed Rs 58.750 million for the construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Manshera and Rs 49.470 million for Transit Accommodation at Manshera, Rs 55.152 million for acquisition of land for expansion of Passenger Facilitation Center (PFC) and Rs 53.103 million for the construction of an additional office block for RTO Abbottabad.

In total, Rs 14.298 billion budgetary allocations have been

proposed for its 41 projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming financial year (2017-18).