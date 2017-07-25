Return of TDPs of South Waziristan begins

WANA, July 25 (APP): The first phase of repatriation of Temporarily

Displaced People (TDPs) of South Waziristan Agency began to their native homes here on Tuesday.

According to political administration here, about 3500 families from

different areas of the agency would be repatriated in this final phase.

The final phase will continue till August 5, 2017. Each registered TDPs

family will receive Rs25,000 each through ATM cards and Rs10,000 for transportation charges on their return home.

The TDPs who do not return during last phase, would not be considered as TDPs more and will not be entitled to receive any relief from the government.

The political administration had requested all the remaining TDPs to

contact political administration in Tank area for their registration.