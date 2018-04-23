Return of Nawaz, Maryam has nullified PML-N opponents’ hopes: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the return of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from London leaving seriously ill Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to attend the National Accountability Court (NAB) proceedings has nullified hopes of the opposition.

Talking to media persons outside the NAB court, the minister said whenever Nawaz Sharif goes abroad, the opponents of PML-N feel happy and express the view that he would never return.

She pointed out that the case file of one darling, who had broken all records of corruption, had gone missing from the office of NAB, while exemption had been granted to the other darling Imran Khan time and again,who was facing a case of terrorism and attack on the parliament and the PTV headquarters.

On the contrary, she said, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who appear daily in the court even twice a day, have been denied exemption to attend Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, admitted in a London hospital. If it was not violation of fundamental human rights, she questioned, adding that every law invariably took care of the fundamental rights.

She said that the allegations levelled against Nawaz Sharif by the head of Joint Investigation Team Wajid Zia in the Avenfield case had been shot down during the cross-examination by lawyers.

Marriyum said that entire Pakistan was witness to the fact that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have returned from London in deference to the law and constitution to attend the court proceedings and the opponents cannot say anything about it.

She said that the opponents were not doing politics but were hiding behind exemptions.