Restoration of peace in the country has revived cultural and sports activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb, addressing the inaugural ceremony of Islamabad Spring Festival ( Family Gala ) here Saturday, said that as a result of the efforts of the government in line with the vision of the former prime minister the menace of terrorism had been controlled and peace restored in the country, leading to the return of the hustle and bustle of the sports fields and tourists spots, besides revival of the cultural activities.

She said that positive identity of the country could be projected through the promotion of national culture, film industry and international sports. She said that the holding of such Galas and international film festivals, revival of international cricket and visit to Pakistan by foreign teams was a testimony to the restoration of peace and security in the country.

Marriyum said that the difference in Pakistan of 2013 and of today was quite visible as due to the prudent policies pursued by the government the energy crisis and terrorism had been surmounted. She said that the tourist destinations of Pakistan were its real identity and every Pakistani wished to see them rehabilitated as usual.

She appreciated the personal efforts of the interior minister, district administration Islamabad and police for organizing the festival in a well disciplined manner for the citizens of the twin cities and also congratulated them for that wonderful effort.

Marriyum said that the holding of such festivals reflected true culture and civilization of Pakistan. She revealed that the spring festival would be held in Islamabad every year in addition to different recreational activities for the people.

She said that the media by promoting these activities highlighted the real identity of Pakistan in the world.

The minister said that the spring festival would include musical concerts, mystic night, chrysanthemum, poetic gatherings, different competitions and a number of colourful programmes for children women and families. She said that a large number of families and children from the twin cities had come to the festival and were enjoying the event because after a long interval such a beautiful event had been arranged in Islamabad under the open skies.

The minister after inaugurating the festival also witnessed different performances with regard to the inauguration ceremony.