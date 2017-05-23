ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhary
Tuesday said resoving problems being faced by labourers was top priority of
the government.
The two-member committee constituted by the government would
view the demands presented by various trade unions of the country,
he added.
He was addressing a gathering of labours organized by Pakistan
Labour Action Committee representing the 52 trade unions here in
front of National Press Club.
Earlier, the minister held meeting with the leaders of PMAC and listened their demands.
The PMAC demanded to fix Rs. 20,000 as minimum salary,
regularization of contract and daily wages employees and protection
of employees in privatization of departments.
Addressing the participants, Tariq Chudhary said the government had
evolved a policy for regularization of contract and daily wages
employees of federal government.
He said Finance Minister had constituted a two-member
committee to consider the demands of trade unions.
The committee would give its recommendation with consultation
of trade unions, he added, saying that all out efforts would be made
to resolve all issues.
The minister said the government was aware of the issues of
labourers and had taken several steps for their welfare.
He assured them that there would be good news in
coming budget for labour community.
Earlier, President PFUJ Afzal Butt, RIUJ General Secretary Ali
Raza Alvi, CDA Mazdoor Union’s Secretary General Chaudhary Yasin
also spoke on the occasion.
The event was attended by hundreds of workers belonging to
various trade unions.
Resolving labourers’ issue top govt priority: Tariq Fazal
ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister of State for Capital