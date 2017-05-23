Resolving labourers’ issue top govt priority: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhary

Tuesday said resoving problems being faced by labourers was top priority of

the government.

The two-member committee constituted by the government would

view the demands presented by various trade unions of the country,

he added.

He was addressing a gathering of labours organized by Pakistan

Labour Action Committee representing the 52 trade unions here in

front of National Press Club.

Earlier, the minister held meeting with the leaders of PMAC and listened their demands.

The PMAC demanded to fix Rs. 20,000 as minimum salary,

regularization of contract and daily wages employees and protection

of employees in privatization of departments.

Addressing the participants, Tariq Chudhary said the government had

evolved a policy for regularization of contract and daily wages

employees of federal government.

He said Finance Minister had constituted a two-member

committee to consider the demands of trade unions.

The committee would give its recommendation with consultation

of trade unions, he added, saying that all out efforts would be made

to resolve all issues.

The minister said the government was aware of the issues of

labourers and had taken several steps for their welfare.

He assured them that there would be good news in

coming budget for labour community.

Earlier, President PFUJ Afzal Butt, RIUJ General Secretary Ali

Raza Alvi, CDA Mazdoor Union’s Secretary General Chaudhary Yasin

also spoke on the occasion.

The event was attended by hundreds of workers belonging to

various trade unions.