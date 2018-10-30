Resolve of Kashmiris to triumph over Indian tyranny: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 30 (APP):AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that resolve of Kashmiri people will triumph over Indian tyranny that has made their lives miserable. “India has not only snatched the right of education, health and freedom of free speech from the people of Kashmir but also has deprived them to live a dignified life”. The Indian brutishness has made human blood in Occupied Kashmir cheaper than the water,” President Masood Khan told a gathering of Kashmiri community at Pakistan High Commission in London, said a message received here Tuesday.