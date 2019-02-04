Resolution of Kashmir issue vital for peace in South Asia: Qasim Suri

QUETTA, Feb 04 (APP):National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Monday said that peace would not be possible in South Asia until the Kashmir dispute was settled.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly said this while talking to APP here Monday, said that Kashmir was the lifeline for the people of Pakistan and the dispute should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir issue could not be settled unilaterally. It will have to be solved in accordance with the wishes of people of Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions.