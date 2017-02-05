Resolution of Kashmir issue, must for regional peace: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has said the dream for peace in the region would remain elusive until resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

He said Jammu and Kashmir is the core dispute between India and Pakistan.

More than 1.5 billion people of this region deserved to see the dawn of peace and prosperity which had been denied to them by India’s refusal to implement the UN Security Council Resolutions, he said in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day The President said “India continues, not only, to deny the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination for the last seven decades, but is also subjecting them to the worst human rights violations, violence and oppression.”

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained an unfinished agenda of Partition and it was one of the oldest disputes pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to be cognizant of its responsibilities in the matter and urges it to demand an independent investigation in the ongoing gross human rights violations in IoK by Indian occupation forces and to fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions of Kashmir,” he stressed.

The President observed that Indian state terrorism had failed to deter the people of IoK in their struggle for freedom from the Indian oppression.

He said during this indigenous and historic struggle, the courageous and determined people of IoK had rendered unparalleled and unimaginable sacrifices.

The President said the Government and the people of Pakistan reaffirmed their continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) in their valiant struggle for their fundamental right to self- determination.

He said atrocities by Indian occupation forces in the last six months had resulted in more than 120 deaths and 20,000 injured, many in critical condition.

The President said more than 1,000 Kashmiris had sustained severe eye injuries due to pellet shots by the Indian occupation forces, while at least 150, including women and children, were now permanently blind.