Resolution of conflicts in Kashmir, other Muslim areas, must to end terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,

Development and Reforms, Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said

that if the United States and the world leaders truly want

to fight ISIS forces and terrorism, they must address the

concerns of Muslims in areas like Kashmir.

“If we want to create an environment which is conducive

for peace and ensures harmony, then we have to address the

causes of injustices,” the Minister said at a seminar organized

by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to observe the Kashmir

Solidary Day and to express solidarity and support of the

people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister said that if a referendum can be held in

East Timor and South Sudan to get people their fundamental

rights, there was no justification to not let the referendum

held in Kashmir, where people were subjected to worst kind

of violence.

“If a referendum is not held in Kashmir, people there

will be justified to think that the international community

has double standard,” Ahsan said, adding that the countries

and powers which have stakes in global peace and security

must address the sufferings of people in Kashmir as they

addressed the sufferings of people in East Timor and South

Sudan.

The Minister urged the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora

to approach the US Congressmen and Senators and convince

them that if the United States, which as a world leader

has a responsibility for global peace, truly wants to fight

the ISIS, they must also discharge its responsibilities of

addressing concerns of Muslims in areas like Kashmir.

“This will help to deny the extremists and the ISIS

forces the narrative which they throw towards people who

are suffering, narrative through which they are able to

mislead some of the youth,” he added.

Ahsan said that he met ” a number of Congressmen and

had useful discussion as to how we can fight terrorism and

extremism.” He said President Trump at a function also made

a very powerful speech in which he said that fighting ISIS

and terrorism was his number one priority.

“We all agree that the terrorism and extremism are the

greatest challenge facing the humanity, that terrorism and

extremism are the enemies of mankind,” he added.

The Minister said that one of the causes that fuel

terrorism and extremisms was the conflicts in Muslim

societies which are being ignored by the international

community and the sufferings of the Muslims societies

are paid no attention, which provide space to these

extremist groups.

These groups, he said, then are able to exploit and

mislead people and offer them radical alternatives of

extremis and terrorism and some people are misled by

such slogans. “If we want to fight extremism, we will

have to make sure that the international community is

sensitive and do something to end the sufferings of

people subjected to violence,” he added.

He said that if the countries are punished and

sanctioned for violating Security Council Resolutions,

the same rule was also applicable to those countries

which are not meeting the requirement of the Security

Council resolutions.

The minister said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was

fully committed to the cause of Kashmir and the government

will continue to provide full moral support to the people

of Indian Occupied Kashmir fighting for their right to

self-determination.

Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani in his comments pointed

out the new generation of Kashmiris has risen spontaneously

against India’s illegal occupation and they are not deterred

by Indian brutalities.

He hoped that the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their

right of self-determination will bear fruit. The international

community must demand that India deliver on the commitments on

plebiscite to the UN and the World.

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, President, Kashmir American Council and

another Kashmiri leader Dr. Akram also addressed the gathering

and lauded the moral support and efforts of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif for highlighting the Kashmir issue on world forums

including United Nations.

Prominent members of Pakistani American and Kashmiri-American communities participated in the seminar.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and

Reform was the Chief Guest on the occasion.