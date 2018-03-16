Showbiz 
Research center inaugurated at Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE, March 16 (APP):A research center was inaugurated at the Alhamra Arts Council on Friday to explore a wide range of research
in music, painting, drama and other arts, here.
Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ataa Muhammad Khan inagurated the center.
Speaking on this occasion, he said the reserch center would help provide a proper forum to artistes, research students and others.

