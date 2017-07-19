Representatives of APHC called on Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): A 9-member delegation of Representatives of

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, on Wednesday.

The Adviser noted that Jammu & Kashmir remains the core dispute

between India and Pakistan, and its resolution is imperative for bringing peace to South Asia, said a press release.

He said that the valiant people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir are

waging a heroic and just struggle against Indian occupation.

Pakistan pays rich tribute to Kashmiris for their unmatched sacrifices

and unparalleled resilience.

The Adviser reaffirmed that people and the Government of Pakistan

stand behind Kashmiris in extending political, diplomatic and moral support to their just struggle.

Pakistan continues to pursue its principled position on Jammu &

Kashmir and extends its steadfast support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle, as Kashmir cause remains close to the hearts of every Pakistani, he added.

The Adviser further said that the international community has rejected

Indian attempts to equate the indigenous self-determination movement of Kashmiris with terrorism.

In this regard, he mentioned the outcome document of the OIC Summit in

Istanbul last year, and the Resolution adopted at the CFM, which was held in

Abidjan last week. He also noted that Kashmiri Diaspora abroad, and members of the Civil Society in various countries have been holding events to highlight Indian atrocities in IoK.

The Kashmiri delegation briefed the Adviser on the grave human rights

situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), and expressed concern over the policy of genocide being pursued by Indian forces, as manifested in the continued bloodshed of defenceless Kashmiris with impunity.

They expressed deep appreciation of Kashmiris for the effective

efforts and strong support of the Government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Kashmiri cause.

The delegation underscored that the indigenous movement of Kashmiris

for their right to self-determination has entered an important phase since the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani on 08 July 2016.

Today’s meeting is significant, as the day marks the observance of

Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, on 19 July 1947, wherein Kashmiri leaders unanimously agreed to accede Kashmir to Pakistan citing shared economic, linguistic, cultural and religious affinities of the people.

The delegation presented a synopsis of human rights violations and

atrocities perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in IoK.

Since July last year, over 200 Kashmiris have been martyred, many in

extra-judicial killings and fake encounters. They recounted that around 8,000 have already been affected by pellet guns that has blinded more than 250 youths either fully or partially with another 930 at the verge of losing their eye sight, 697 women have reported molestation by Indian forces.

Over 19,000 have been injured and around 18,000 arrested arbitrarily

with their fate unknown. Over 65,000 houses and structures have been destroyed. The Kashmiri leaders remain in detention in inhuman conditions and some of them are facing serious health issues.

The delegation particularly highlighted a new strategy employed by

Indian occupation forces to suppress Kashmiri movement and dissipate peaceful protesters.

They informed the Adviser that India was using chemicals in ammunition

on peaceful protesters. This was confirmed by the charred and unrecognizable bodies of Kashmiris.

They highlighted the adverse impact of draconian AFSPA and PSA laws.

They requested Pakistan to continue to insist on the international community’s intervention.

The delegation condemned India’s deliberate targeting of Kashmiris at

the LoC, which resulted in the martyred of many civilians, and highlighted the sufferings of the victims’ families.

The Adviser reassured the delegation that the efforts to sensitize the

international community on the ongoing grave human rights situation in IoK, and the plight of Kashmiris will continue.