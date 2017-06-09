Reports of killing of two kidnapped Chinese being verified: FO

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Pakistan on Friday said it was
working to confirm authenticity of the reports of killing of
two Chinese nationals, kidnapped in Quetta.
“We are in constant contact with the Chinese
government,” a Foreign Office statement issued here said.
“Pakistan remains committed to fight terrorism in all
its forms. Dastardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken our
resolve to eliminate this menace,” it added.
“Chinese living in Pakistan are our honoured guests and
brothers, and we will continue to take all measures to ensure
their safety,” the statement concluded.
