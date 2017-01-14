Report predicts bigger majority for PML-N in 2018 polls

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Analysts foresee a bigger majority

for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2018 election

keeping in view the efforts of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led

government to deliver on governance, economic reforms and particularly security.

According to a report published in Nikkei Asian Review,

an English-language business journal, in June 2013, Pakistan

underwent its first-ever peaceful regime change from one elected

civilian party to another.

In the National Assembly, the ruling PML-N holds 189

seats, 55% of the total 342, while the opposition Pakistan

Peoples Party (PPP), co-led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of

former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, holds 47 seats. The

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Imran Khan, a

former cricketer, holds 33.

The PPP won the 2008 general elections after leader

Benazir Bhutto was gunned down during the campaign, but lost

steam due to political failures. The party was working to

regain power under the leadership of Bilawal and Bhutto’s

husband Asif Ali Zardari, but that would require increased

support in its own stronghold in Sindh, as well as making

inroads in Punjab, the PML-N heartland that was home to more

than half the country’s population.

The PTI made major strides in the last general election,

but public opinion was turning. As one Pakistani businessman

put it, “They lost people’s support due to agitation

politics, including months long sit-in at the parliament.”

Recently, the Panama scandal involving Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif’s son and daughter was widely talked about, but

had not developed to the point of threatening the

administration.

The Jang Group’s Hasan was already predicting a ruling

party’s victory in 2018. “Unless something major happens,

(Nawaz) Sharif will get a bigger majority in next election.”

Highlighting the government’s strong performance in economy,

the Journal said Pakistan had recently witnessed significant

improvements in its infrastructure and energy sectors, helped in

part by the downward trend in oil prices.

In August, the country completed the International

Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility programme, which provided

$6.4 billion in financial aid over three years on condition

the country undertakes certain reforms, including fiscal

austerity and privatization measures. Macroeconomic indexes

were up across the board, and relations with the U.S. and the

wider international community had improved.

It said the public order, which had long plagued the

entire country, was normalizing thanks to the military’s anti-

terrorism campaign.

Although it could only be described as reaching the

halfway point in its efforts to promote exports and

manufacturing, reform the tax code and privatize state-run

companies, Pakistan’s recovery was undoubtedly gathering pace.

For fiscal year 2017, the country was confidently projecting

growth above 5%. The consumer price index, which for a time

saw double-digit annual growth, fell to 2.9% on average in

fiscal 2016. The government’s annual deficit had fallen from

8.2% in fiscal 2013 to 4.6% of GDP.

Under Nawaz Sharif, the Asian Review said the ruling PML-N had

focused on building infrastructure and public transportation

systems. It had also made certain progress, mainly in its

stronghold of Punjab, developing agricultural areas and

addressing unemployment.

The centerpiece of its political campaign was the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor project, a comprehensive

infrastructure programme relying on financial help from China.

Investment in CPEC projects totals $51 billion, mainly for

the building of power plants, but also encompassing roads, ports,

railroads and airports, and offers hope of spurring industry

nationwide.

“There’s a significant improvement both on the economic

and security sides. Democracy is also taking roots,” said Arif

Habib, CEO of leading conglomerate Arif Habib group, when

asked about the performance of the Sharif administration. “The

media is free, and the judiciary system is also improving,” he

added.

Abdul Aleem, secretary-general of the Overseas Investors

Chamber of Commerce and Industry, comprising 195 foreign

companies and other organizations, said, “The government is

very strong,” although “commodity prices, especially oil, are

the biggest risk.”

“The current government is spending a lot of money on

infrastructure and energy, which is deeply requisite for

business growth and development,” commented Shahrukh Hasan,

group managing director of Jang Group.

There are challenges, of course, the journal said adding

that economic interests have been demanding reform of the rigid and

burdensome tax system, particularly for manufacturers and large

corporations, the export-promotion policy and communication

between federal and state governments. Efforts to privatize

Pakistan International Airlines and the essentially bankrupt

Pakistan Steel Mills are also deadlocked.

In the second half of 2017, as Pakistan moves into the

election campaign season, it will be difficult to cut

spending, not only on infrastructure but on development in

rural areas, health care and education. One senior foreign

diplomat in Pakistan said, “It can only keep on running on

this force until the 2018 general election.”

For Nawaz Sharif and the ruling PML-N, 2017 will be a

crucial year. Following through on economic reform and

delivering tangible results for business and people in general

will be essential.