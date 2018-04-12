Repatriation of remaining TDPs from Afghanistan to start on 30th April

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) has announced the repatriation of Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan from Afghanistan on April 30, 2018.

According to FDMA over 4000 displaced persons returned to Pakistan from Afghanistan and rehabilitated in Phase-1 of the repatriation process and over 2000 in phase-2 however they were accommodated in Bakakhel camps, reported private news channel.

In an effort to facilitate smooth return, the FDMA also advised the TDPs to get themselves registered with the local political administration of North Waziristan as soon as possible.

More than one million families in North Waziristan were displaced due to the operation Zarb-e- Azab conducted by Pakistan Armed Forces against militants.