Renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi remembered

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was

remembered on his 45th death anniversary on Thursday.

Born on December 8,1925 at Ambala, Nasir Kazmi was considered

as one of the greatest poets of his era.

Kazmi was educated at Ambala, Simla and afterwards at Islamia

College, Lahore. After the creation of Pakistan in 1947, he came to

Lahore. He did some journalistic work with Auraq e Nau as an editor and became editor in chief of the magazine Humayun in 1952. Later he was associated with Radio Pakistan, Lahore and other literary publications and organisations.

Nasir Kazmi started his poetic life in 1940 by following the

style of Akhtar Sherani and wrote romantic poems and sonnets. Later he began writing ghazals under the guidance of Hafeez Hoshyarpuri. He was a great admirer of Mir Taqi Mir, and probably the melancholy in his poetry was a direct result of that admiration.

Kazmi had a unique style of poetry, used simple words in it.

Pain, sadness, desperation, love, separation as well as happiness, passionate love and optimism is depicted in his poetry.

Nasir Kazmi died on March 2,1972 in Lahore due to stomach

cancer and was buried at Mominpura Graveyard, Lahore.