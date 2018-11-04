Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Nazir Sabir calls for promotion of tourism in Pakistan

LONDON, Nov 04 (APP):Internationally renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Nazir Sabir has called for exploiting the full potentials of Tourism sector including adventure tourism in Pakistan by providing the visitors “on arrival visa” at the airports ,in order to

attract good number of tourists for the benefit of the country.

“By facilitating the foreign tourists, Pakistan can fetch much needed precious foreign exchange, as the country

offers tremendous opportunities and potentials in the the field of tourism, specially in the trekking and adventure tourism sector”, he told APP here on Sunday.

Nazir Sabir belongs to Hunza Gilgit Baltistan and was the first Pakistani Mountaineer who had surmounted the world highest peak, the Mount Everest in May 17, 2000.

He had also climbed the K-2 in 1981, the second highest peak in the world , besides climbing four 8000 meters

peaks in Pakistan.

Nazir Sabir was currently visiting United Kingdom (UK) for attending an international Tourism and investment

conference said that tourism was the second largest industry in the world but regretted that Pakistan being the home of five out of fourteen 8000 meter peaks and one of the best attractive and beautiful tourists destinations, the country was only able to get 5 percent of the worlds tourism share.

He said that Pakistan could increase its share in world’s tourism by facilitating the foreign visitors and

providing “On arrival visa to the tourists including the adventure tourists”.

Nazir Sabir recalled that this facility was available to the foreign tourists coming from sixty four countries few years back which attracted a good number of tourists from different countries of the world including the UK.

This visa facility , he said was also extendable.

He said that the”mountain wealth” of Pakistan was simply incomparable at this globe, while 100 meters long

glaciers outside the polar world were situated in Northern Pakistan.

He added that three mountain ranges, Karakorum, Himaliya and Hindukush were also situated in Pakistan thus

making the country “a paradise for the world mountaineers”.

Nazir Sabir who was also a former provincial minister for Education criticized the devolution of tourism to the

provinces under 18th Constitutional amendment without building the capacity of the provinces, specially of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was of the view that this had badly affected the tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan. He appealed the Present government for the revival of the previous Federal Ministry of Tourism in its original form and status in the

country.

To a question, he said that tourists including from UK were very keen to visit and explore Pakistan as one of the best tourist destinations.

Nazir Sabir welcomed the policies and initiatives announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the promotion of tourism in the country.

He hoped these initiatives of the government would help boost tourism in Pakistan.