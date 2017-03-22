Renowned Music director ‘Nisar Bazmi’ remembered

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The 10th death anniversary of renowned music director Nisar Bazmi was observed on Wednesday, March 22.

According to PTV news, Bazmi was born on December, 1924 in

Khandesh area of Bombay (today’s Mumbai), India. He did not belong

to an artistic family and so had no musical background, however

legendary musician of his time, Khan Saheb Aman Ali Khan was

convinced looking to Bazmi’s keen interest and taught him.

Nisar Bazmi, stormed by his lust for music, started learning at an age of 13 and soon mastered various musical instruments.

He was hired by the ‘All India Radio’ in 1939 as an artist and he first composed songs for a drama in 1944, which was broadcasted on

Bombay Radio Station.

Bazmi also composed music for the famous film ‘Jamna Paar’ released in 1946, whilst he composed music of total 40 films in India, out of which 28 were released as long as he stayed there.

The rest of the movies were released in India, after he had immigrated to Pakistan.

His first song in Pakistan was “Mohabbat mei tere” (singers, Ahmed Rushdi, Noor Jahan) for the 1964 film “Aisa bhi hota hai”.

Nisar Bazmi also composed music for Runa Laila and Mehdi Hassan, yet much of his fame came in return of his compositions in the voice of playback singer Ahmed Rushdi.

Bazmi with expertise in the art of music, also trained many of the modern composers, among whom Badr uz Zaman was the closest

to him.

Nisar Bazmi also received many Nigar awards in recognition of his command over music composition.

He was died on March 22, 2007.