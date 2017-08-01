Renowned film actress Deeba turns 69

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Famous Pakistani film actress of

yester years Deeba turned 69 on Tuesday. Her real name is

Raheela.

She was born on August 1, 1947 in Ranchi district of Bihar

in India . She was one of the leading film actresses during the

1960s and 1970s, well known for her romantic and tragic roles in

Urdu and Punjabi films.

She started her career as an actress in Charagh

Jalta Raha. Her performances in several films, such asMilan (1964),

Aina (1966), Payal ki jhankar (1966), Sangdil (1968), Dard(1969),

Sajna Door Diya (1970), Neend Hamarey Khuwab Tumharey (1971),Ansoo

(1971) and Perdes (1972), have won critical acclaim. She received a

Nigar Best Actress award for the Punjabi film Sajna door diya in

1970.

Her smiling face and innocent look have given rise to the

description “Pakistani Mona Lisa.

Deeba married camera man Naeem Rizvi in 1971 and left silver-

screen for 10 years. However, financial hardships made her join film

industry again in 1987 as character actress.