Renowned actress Roohi Bano passes away on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The renowned and extremely talented actress of Pakistan Roohi Bano passed away on Friday.Roohi Bano, 67,was admitted in the Istanbul hospital Turkey on January 3, 2019, where she
was on the ventilator for last ten days.She had received many awards for her remarkable performances in different projects.
Roohi Bano passes away on Friday
