Renowned actor ‘Latif Kapadia’ remembered

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Renowned artist Latif Kapadia was remembered on his death anniversary on March 29 (Wednesday).

According to a report aired by a private news channel, Latif Kapadia was a Pakistani stage and television actor. Latif Kapadia was born on March 27, 1934, in Nasik, Maharashtra, in British India.

At the age of 13, Latif Kapadia migrated to Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. He begun his career with stage drama named as `Shehnaz’ while he did 45 theaters with prominent actors including Khalid Ahmed, Zia Mohiuddin, Rahat Kazmi.

First time, he was appeared in the drama `Sheshay Kay Admi’ in 1967, as he was a part of 50/50 while he gained fame due to his acting in hilarious characters.

Latif Kapadia died of cardio-respiratory arrest on March 29, 2002. He left behind his wife, a son and four daughters. Latif Kapadia was buried in Mewashah graveyard in Karachi.