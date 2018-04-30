Renovation of BKIA being completed at cost of Rs 3bln: Mehtab

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan has said that the project of renovation and expansion of Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar is being completed at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

During his visit to the airport, he said it is very important to provide the best air transport facilities to passengers at Peshawar airport, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mehtab inspected different sections of the airport and reviewed the ongoing renovation and expansion work.

He was informed that state-of-the-art domestic and international lounges have been completed under the project.