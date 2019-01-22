ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The renewal of agreement between France and Germany will open new avenues of cooperation in different sector, intensify peace efforts and help address present day challenges.
This was stated by Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Dr Marc Barety and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Mr Martin Kobler while addressing a press conference in connection with the celebration of Franco-German Day at National Press Club (NPC).
Renewal of France-German treaty to open new avenues of cooperation, intensify peace efforts
ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The renewal of agreement between France and Germany will open new avenues of cooperation in different sector, intensify peace efforts and help address present day challenges.