Remembering comedian Nannha, on his 31st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): The 31st death anniversary of renowned
comedian Nanna was observed on Friday .
According to Radio Pakistan Nanna’s real name was Rafi Khawar and was
a renowned comedy actor of film and television.
He was born in August 1944 in Sahiwal.
His first Urdu film was `Watan ka Sipahi’, released in 1966.
His mega hit PTV comic play “Alif Noon” telecast across three seasons
during the 70s and 80s. He died on June 2, 1986.
