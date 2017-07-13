Relocation of Chinese industry in Pakistan to create new jobs: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said the relocation of Chinese

industry in Pakistan would help create a huge number of jobs for

local people.

“After fixing of infrastructure under China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), Chinese industrialists plan to take advantage of

low cost labour in Pakistan by relocating their industries in

Special Economic Zones being constructed under CPEC, as they are

unable to compete with Pakistan in terms of labour cost”, Ahsan said

while addressing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Logistic

International Forum organized by National Logistic Cell (NLC) here.

He said it was impossible for the Chinese industrialists to

bring the labour along with their industries as it would increase

cost of their business.

The minister said nine SEZs would be established in all provinces

under CPEC and the ownership of the SEZs had been given to the

provinces, and all provinces were fully cooperating in efforts to

establish the SEZs.

He said with the establishment of road and railway network in

the country under CPEC, logistic and transport sector would be

promoted.

“Work on Peshawar-Karachi Motorway is in progress on full pace

and hopefully it would be completed by end of next year”, he said

adding after completion of ML-1 railway track from Peshawar to

Karachi, the speed of railways would be increased from 80 to 180 km

per hour.

Ahsan Iqbal said the current government had the honour to

invest heavily in energy sector which would result in addition of

10,000 MW electricity in the national grid by May, 2018.

Additionally, he said the government was also upgrading the

transmission lines in order to carry extra load of electricity from

source to the consumers.

He said under master plan of CPEC, Gwadar city would be

developed as an international port city at par with Singapore and

Hongkong port city within 20 to 30 years.

He said the idea of Gwadar Port city was initiated by the PML-N

government in 1990s while due to political instability, the idea

remained stuck and could not be materialized until 2013, when the

current government handed over the work of port city to China under

CPEC.

Addressing the forum, former finance minister, Dr Salman Shah

proposed to establish an autonomous body “National Integrity

Logistic and Transport Authority” (NILTA) to help promoting the

sector at world class level so that it could face the challenges

emerging from CPEC.

He proposed that special measures should be taken to get real

benefits of CPEC as the mega project had the potential to take the

country’s GDP to over one trillion dollar by 2025.

By that time, he said the country’s economy should also grow

by 8-10 per cent per year while he also urged the government to set

an ambitious target of producing 25 million new jobs in the country

under CPEC in next 10 years.

In his concluding remarks, Director General, NLC, Major

General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal announced to establish CPEC Logistic

Center to bridge the gap between private sector and the government,

and to provide feedback to the policy makers.