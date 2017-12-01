Religious Ministry completes consultative process for formulating Hajj Policy 2018

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has completed a consultative process with stake holders before formulating the new Hajj policy 2018.

Talking to APP, an official said that various consultative workshops were arranged at different important cities

of the country for getting the feedback from various stake holders.

The main aim of the ministry was to improve arrangements in light of feedback received from the stake holders.

The workshops were attended by Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs), intending pilgrims and hujjaj, who performed

Hajj this year. They also shared their experiences, problems during their Hajj. In the workshops, the Hujjaj also suggested measures to improve government as well as private hajj scheme arrangements.

However, majority of these pilgrims expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made for pilgrims this

year and appreciated the performance of the Ministry.

Earlier, the Ministry had also sought comprehensive feedback from government and private hujjaj scheme

about their experiences and quality of Hajj arrangements 2017.

A detailed questionnaire uploaded on ministry’s website www.hajjinfo.org had covered details about quality

of residential facilities, meal, transport and other facilities provided in Saudi Arabia.

The facilities provided in Haji Camps, quality of hajj training imparted before departure for hajj, performance

of the ministry, behavior of airport staff, flight crew and flight punctuality.