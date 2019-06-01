LAHORE, Jun 01 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Saturday said that upcoming federal budget would have three top priorities including provision of relief to common man, resolving economic crisis, and reducing non-developmental expenditures and improving tax collection.

He expressed these views in a meeting with business community here at Governor’s House. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenu Hammad Azhar, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, APTMA Group Leader Gohar Ejaz, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Lahore Chamber’s President Almas Hyder, SVP Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and business leaders from other cities were also present.