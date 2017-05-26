Relief measures in the budget 2017-18

ISLAMABAD May 26 APP: Following relief measures were announced by Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar while presenting National Budget for 2017-18 at the parliament house on Friday:

1. 10% increase will be given on the pay of all officers and

Jawans as special allowance

2 In the budget speech FY 2016-17 three allowances were merged. However, the 2008 adhoc relief allowance to the Army and the 2010 adhoc relief allowance for the civilians was not merged. A 10% adhoc relief allowance on the merged salary to all civil and armed forces employees has been proposed

3. 10% increase is also being proposed in pensions

4. Up to BPS-5 employees are being exempted from paying house-rent charges at the rate of 5%

5. Daily allowance – domestic – is being increased by 60%

6. Orderly allowance is being revised from Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000

7. Rate for transportation of dead bodies and local burial are being revised from Rs.1,600 to Rs.4,800 and Rs.5,000 to Rs.15,000 respectively

8. Constant attendant allowance admissible to Armed Forces and

CAF is being increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000

9. Different allowances for offices and sailors of Pakistan Navy are being revised, including hard-lying pay, compensation for batman, uniform allowance and ration allowance

10. Design allowance is being increased by 50%

11. For employees of Pakistan Post, certain rates of allowances are being revised

12. The Jawans of the Frontier Constabulary are performing their duties all over Pakistan. In order to make their salary structure attractive it has been decided to allow them a Rs 8,000 per month fixed allowance. One-third of that

allowance has been allowed with effect from March 1, 2017; the one-third of it will be allowed from July 1, 2017 and the

balance one-third from July 1, 2018

13. The above measures are estimated to cost an additional Rs 125 billion. It should be remembered that additional amount in last year’s increase in salary and allowances was Rs 67 billion

14. Minimum wage: On the pattern of increase in the pay of Government employees the minimum wage of labour for their benefit is being increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.