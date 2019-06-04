ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the gift of Eid to 820 families by directing authorities to arrange for payment of fines of hapless prisoners.

In a tweet on her social media account, she said the release of prisoners on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a sign of sensitivity of the government.

Release of prisoners by paying their fines was exactly according to teachings of Islam, she added.