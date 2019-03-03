ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):After heavy exchange of fire on the night of March 1 and 2 there is relative calm along Line of Control (LOC)

with intermittent fire during last night in Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday in a situation update.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian fire targeting Indian posts. No casualties occurred on Pakistan side during the last 24 hours. Pakistan armed forces continue the state of alert and vigilance.

Meanwhile, funeral of Havildar Abdur Rab Shaheed has been offered at his native town DG Khan. The shaheed was buried with full military honour for his supreme sacrifice for defending the motherland at Nakiyal sector.

Namaze Janaza of Naik Khurram Shaheed will be offered at DG Khan later this evening.