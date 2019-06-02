MULTAN, June 2 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said relations between Pakistan and India were heading towards improvement.
Following Pulwama incident, both the countries had banned their airspace for each other for international flights. However, India had expressed her wish to lift the said ban as the fare of Indian planes went up thus creating trouble for their passengers.
