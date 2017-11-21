Rejection of Election Amendment Bill is people’s victoryt: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the rejection of Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2017 from the National Assembly was victory of the parliament and people of the country.

Talking to media, he said rejection of bill was waterloo of the former president Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharaf’s black law. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had rejected law made by former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and supported Musharaf’s black law in the National Assembly.

The minister said today’s action of PPP had also buried the soul of its founding father Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Despite of coalition of all opposition parties regarding endorsement of the Election bill, he said PML-N government had secured double votes in the National Assembly and rejected the bill.

He said Nawaz Sharif was most popular leader in the country and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has right to stand with him.

Disqualification of Nawaz Sharif had badly affected the national economy as Stock Exchange was declined, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif was fighting to restore the sanctity of vote in the country.

He urged all political parties to collectively work for the country’s development and prosperity.