Rejected votes’ recount: PTI chairman declared successful from NA-131

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been declared wining candidate from NA-131 after recounting of 2,835 rejected votes.

Imran Khan emerged as the winner again by 602 votes whose victory was challenged by the runner-up candidate, Khawaja Saad Rafique of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Imran’s representative Shoaib Siddiqui remained present during the process of recounting.

However, Returning Officer Muhammad Akhtar Bhangoo rejected the application of Khawaja Saad Rafique for complete recounting of polled votes in the constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chief Imran Khan had won elections from the National Assembly constituency by securing 84,313 votes whereas Khawaja Saad Rafique stood second by getting 83,633 votes.

Meanwhile, after recounting of votes of 20 polling stations, the returning officer of NA-129 stopped the process till Sunday morning.

The representatives of the candidates remained present during the process.

RO Ghulam Murtaza Opal had ordered recounting of polled votes while accepting an application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Abdul Aleem Khan for the purpose. Abdul Aleem Khan had challenged the NA-129 results with a plea to order for vote recounting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had won election from the National Assembly constituency by securing 103,021 votes whereas Abdul Aleem Khan stood second by getting 94,879 votes.