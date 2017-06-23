Rehman Malik appears before Panama papers case JIT

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Senator Rehman Malik on Friday appeared before the Panama papers case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record his statement.

The JIT had initially summoned Malik to appear on June 13, but he was in London, so he requested for another date for appearance.

He was summoned to appear before the JIT on June 23, Friday.

Speaking to media outside the Federal Judicial Academy, the secretariat of the JIT, Rehman Malik said, “I have brought with me the letters written to the then president and evidence to present before the JIT”.

“I will own all these letters before the probing team,” he asserted.

“I remained impartial in the past and will remain so,” he added.

“I have submitted all details of the investigation that was carried out under my supervision,” Malik said.

He went on saying that he could share the details of the session held with the JIT in compliance with the investigation team’s instructions.

Malik said he appeared before the JIT without any political agenda and acted in a non-partisan manner to record his statement.