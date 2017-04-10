Rehabilitation of power plants to increase power generation by 100 percent

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain said that rehabilitation of operational power plants could increase electricity generation by one hundred percent without any additional cost.

Decision of constructing dozens of power plants is good but the older

ones should also be given attention as their proper maintenance is not

very costly, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that water storage capacity should be increased and hydel projects should be initiated without any further delay, he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

He was of the view that unnecessary delay in construction of dams has increased dependence on imported oil which has left country open to oil price shocks.

A claimed that a foreign experts has proposed to construct Chiniot dam in 1959 which would have generated 60 megawatt of electricity resulting in profit of Rs. 5 billion per annum and countered the floods resulting in losses to the tune of billions to the rural economy but the proposal was neither accepted nor rejected.

Increasing population requires government to take steps to increase

water availability and storage otherwise people will have to face food security problem, he observed.