MULTAN, Nov 27 (APP):The registration process for recruitment of short-service commissioned officers in Pakistan Navy would continue till December 3.
According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Regional office Multan, the intending candidates could contact Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Centre situated at 217 Sher Shah Road.
The candidates can call at 061-9201184 for further inquiry, it added.
Registration for recruitment in Navy to continue till Dec 3
MULTAN, Nov 27 (APP):The registration process for recruitment of short-service commissioned officers in Pakistan Navy would continue till December 3.