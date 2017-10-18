Registered voters figure crossed over 97 million: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Election
Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that total registered voters in
the country have reached the figure of 97 million with 54.5 male and 42.4
female voters.
According to available
data of registered voters shared by the ECP, out of total registered voters
55.8 million voters were from Punjab, 20.64 million voters were from Sindh , 14
million voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3.7 million voters from Balochistan,
2.14 million voters from FATA and 0.69 million voters from federal capital.
It said that out
of total current figure, 14.6 million voters were between the age of 18 to 25
years while 27. 6 million voters were between the age of 26 to 35 years.
Similarly, 20.
32 million voters were between the age of 36 to 45 years, 14.8 million voters
were between age of 46 to 55 years, and 9.8 million voters between the age of
56 to 65 while 9.5 million voters were above age of 65 years.
The figure of registered
voters in 2013 general elections was 86 million while it is expected that the
registered voters will cross the figure of 100 million by general elections
2018.
