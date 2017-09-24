Registered voters figure crossed over 97 million: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) on Sunday said that total registered voters in the country
have reached the figure of 97.02 million with 54.6 male and 42.4
female voters.
According to available data of registered voters shared by
the ECP, out of total registered voters 55.8 million voters were
from Punjab, 26.45 million voters were from Sindh 14.5 million
voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3.7 million voters from Balochistan,
2.14 million voters from FATA and 0.69 million voters from federal
capital.
The figure of registered voters in 2013 general elections was
86 million while it is expected that the registered voters will
cross the figure of 100 million by general elections 2018.
It said that out of total current figure, 14.6 million voters
were between the age of 18 to 25 years while 27. 6 million voters
were between the age of 26 to 35 years.
Similarly, 20. 37 million voters were between the age of 36
to 45 years, 14.8 million voters were between age of 46 to 55 years,
and 9.8 million voters between the age of 56 to 65 while 9.5 million
voters were above age of 65 million.
