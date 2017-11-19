Regional journalists urged to promote local cultural, heritage

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):Managing Director APP Masood Malik on Sunday urged regional journalists to strive for promotion

of local culture, heritage and diversities to eventually highlight the soft image of country.

Addressing the training session of APP representatives from different regions, he said said

Pakistan’s cultural heritage, tourism potential and versatile art and craft etc were not solely limited

to the big and major cities but small cities and towns were equally rich in natural beauties and

diversities.

He stressed the need for effectively highlighting and promoting the natural gifts of God

Almighty to ultimately enhance their attractions through media.

In this modern age, media has also emerged as a vital tool and weapon in world affairs and

disputes , he added.

Masood Malik said “Pakistan is facing the worst situation, where propaganda and onslaught

from different fronts are being carried out against the country. So, it is responsibility of media

persons to employ their skill to effectively counter these attacks in a professional manner. “.

“We have to focus on development, prosperity, stability, sovereignty and defense of the

country within our individual and collective positions”, he added.

He stressed for creating a sense of stability in the society called for joining hands with

civil and and military forces in their fight for defense of the country.

“You are well aware that anti-Pakistan forces are promoting sectarianism, provincialism

and political clashes etc. to achieve their targets. Being a responsible journalists, it is your

duty to keep nefarious designs of such elements in mind and work hard to counter and negate

them at all fronts”, he said.

“We must ensure respect of judiciary, defense forces and other institutions while filing

news items,” he added.

Masood Malik, who has decades of experience in journalism, said that professional

independence and freedom ought to be exercised with extreme responsibility and utmost

care.

He said APP has officially signed agreements with several countries for exchange of

news and sharing training opportunities for journalists.

Executive Director APP Sohail Khan said that APP has the latest technology, skills

and know-how for the television transmission in the country.

He said APP will formally launch its television transmission in different phases

shortly.

“Our HD quality and resolution is better than many others in the field” he said. At

some places even some big networks lose signals but our televison transmission remains

available,” he added.

He said “We have state-of-the-art Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and

have also obtained alternative technology for transmitting live video footage from

anywhere in the country.”

Those who spoke on the occasion also included Bureau Chief Lahore Talib Hussain

Bhatti, Video News Service Head Hamza Rehman Malik, Senior Journalist Sajid Gill and

Zain Ali Javed.

They highlighted various aspects of APP’s video news service, its current state of

affairs and future plans of action.