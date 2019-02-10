Regional experts to meet Monday to strategize against drug abuse in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Pakistan will host a two-day high-level meeting of experts here Monday to promote exchange of experiences and good practices among regional countries to effectively counter the common challenge of drug abuse in schools, colleges and universities
Themed “Preventing Drug Abuse in Educational Settings: Fostering Regional Cooperation and Partnership”, the meeting will be held at the Foreign Ministry from February 11-12.
