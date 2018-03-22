Refusal of court to grant exemption to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz is negation of fundamental human rights: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the refusal by the Accountability court to grant seven -day exemption from appearance in the court to Nawaz Shairf and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who wanted to visit ailing Kalsoom Nawaz was a negation of the fundamental human rights.

She was talking to the media at the Ladies Gala organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority at Nawaz Sharif Park Rawalpindi today.

The minister said that the decision smacked of vendetta against Kalsoon Nawaz who had stood up against the persecution of

a dictator. Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif was waging a war for the sanctity of vote and the court decision would further strengthen his resolve to continue with his struggle to uphold the truth.

The MOS said that similar verdicts would be delivered against anybody who dared to raise his voice for democracy. Marriyum said that on the one side a dictator who violated the constitution was sent out of the country on the pretext of back-ache and on the other hand a thrice elected Prime Minister and his daughter were not being allowed to visit his wife and mother respectively who was terribly sick, which was a revenge in the name of accountability.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was subjected to revenge for serving the masses and now he was being victimized for upholding the sanctity of vote. She said that even after completion of six month of trial on 22nd March no corruption has been unearthed against Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum said that in a country which came into being on the basis of two nation theory the only leader who was serving the masses after seventy years, his name was Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum said that when Kalsoom Nawaz was informed about the court decision she remarked that God was with her and her family and it would not dent their resolve and courage. She said that the remark of the NAB prosecutor on the medical report of Kalsoom Nawaz that the presence of the entire family at London was not necessary, was an immoral indiscretion. The minister said that the doctors in their medical report had said that presence of Nawaz Sharif besides his wife was utmost necessary. The minister said that anyone could face similar trials and tribulations and only unscrupulous people could talk like that.

The minister observed that the condition of Kalsoom Nawaz had deteriorated last week and the doctors had advised surgery or radio therapy and it was because of the opinion of the doctors that Nawaz Sharif wanted to go to London for consultations with the family members.

Marriyum claimed that Nawaz Sharif during all his stints as Prime Minister set unprecedented records of serving the masses. She said that Nawaz Sharif made the country a nuclear state, winched it country out of darkness, checked terrorism in its tracks, generated record electricity, made the country economically invincible and gifted CPEC to it.

The MOS said that JIT head Wajid Zia was producing the same documents after taking them out of the boxes which had been presented by Nawaz Sharif before the court. She posed a question as to what kind of justice was it that a thrice elected Prime Minister who had also served twice as chief minister of Punjab was sent home on the basis of ˜Iqama” whereas Panama was a case regarding corruption?

The minister emphatically declared that the entire nation was standing behind Nawaz Sharif in his struggle for the sanctity of the vote and after its success no Prime Minister would have to face the fate that the previous seventeen Prime Ministers had to endure.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Gala, she appreciated the Chairman Parks and Horticultue Authority Malik Abrar Ahmed and his team for having organized the event where different stalls for children and women were set up.

Marriyum said that in 2013 Nawaz Sharif had promised to end energy crisis, provide best transport facilities to the masses and restoring the hustle and bustle of the play grounds. She said that the PML(N) government had fulfilled all those pledges in 2018 before the completion of its mandated tenure. She said that the God Almighty and people of Pakistan were with Nawaz Sharif in the times of adversity. Marriyum said that it was due to the vision of Nawaz Sharif that PSL matches could be held successfully in Pakistan besides the revival of other international activities.

The MOS said that the Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had done so much development in the province that even the people of other provinces also wanted a Chief Minister like him. She said that the state of the art Institute of Cardiology had been set up in Rawalpindi and the Gynaecology Hospital and Urology Institute were nearing completion. She said that the CM had given a number of mega project to Rawalpindi including Metro Bus, fly-over, universities, school and colleges. She concluded by saying that the nation today needed to implement the Saying of Quaid-i-Azasm regarding Unity, Faith and Discipline.