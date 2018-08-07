Reforms on agenda, no decision yet for any bailout package: Assad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Determined to introduce fundamental reforms for steering the economy in the right direction,

PTI Central Leader and finance minister-in-waiting, Assad Umar Tuesday said the decision

to go for any bailout package would be taken after analyzing the official economic data,

which is not accessible to them so far.

In his first formal interaction with economic reporters at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s

(PTI) Central Secretariat, Assad Umar said that he did not have access to official data

on the basis of which a decision regarding any loan package, could be made.

However, he was of the view that there was urgency to take immediate decision

adding by September, his government would have to decide on this issue.

He said many options were available to the government to plug the economy’s

widening current account gap including commercial borrowing, taking bilateral loans

from countries or going to International Monetary fund (IMF), however the decision

would be made after analyzing the data.

He said the government would evaluate all options in parallel and eventually take

decision.

He said that the country was facing $2 billion current account deficit monthly for

the last three months which earlier was the deficit of whole year. “What we were

losing in a year, we are losing it in a month now,”

He lamented that no fundamental reforms were introduced during the past five

years to put the economy on sustainable grounds adding that fundamental reforms

were direly needed to move the economy in right direction.

He said economy could be strengthened by attracting investments from overseas

Pakistanis adding the PTI has strong support of overseas sentiments as they fully

support PTI and Imran Khan.

He said the government would have an opportunity to launch bond or Sukuk by

making an investment instrument for overseas Pakistanis to reduce risk and give

them good returns.

Talking about the budgetary proposals presented by the previous government,

he said there was not any decision taken so far whether the PTI government would

continue with the budget or come up with new one, however he added that the targets

fixed in the budget, were not realistic.

“Whether there is formally going to be a new budget or not, we have not yet

decided,” he said.

He said during the last one year, the economy was run on political motivations

and was put on high risk in order to win elections.

He said that the budget deficit, which was targeted at 4.1 percent, had reached

as high as 7 percent and there had been flaws in fiscal and monetary policies.

He said that when the PTI government holds reins of power, it would reduce

reliance on indirect taxes which have been putting burden on common people and

would increase taxation besides making businesses and agriculture sectors

competitive.

He said that indirect and withholding taxes constitute about 90% of total tax

collection.

He said that his government would introduce reforms in FBR by separating the

tax and administration set-ups. In addition, an integrated professional would be

made chairman/chairperson of the board who would make his/her own team to

make this important organization effective.

He said that there have been issues of large-scale tax evasion and corruption

practices in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

On the privatization issue, he said that his government would run the public sector

entities on professional lines, instead of maintaining status quo by running them under

relevant ministries, adding professionals would be given charge instead of bureaucrats.

He said the government would have to create fiscal space to help the bleeding entities,

including PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills, come out of the crisis. He said that three conducted

feasibility studies, did prove that PSM could be a profitable organization

To a question whether China provided $2 billion loans to Pakistan, he said that he had

read it through newspapers adding that he had meeting with Chinese Ambassador and

discussed with him the status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), its performance

and future prospects.

He highlighted the importance of introducing the culture of transparency where the

government is answerable to people. He said that transparency would be ensured through

making the agreements public unless and until the data is of very sensitive or secret nature

or there is any binding by agreement between two countries not to reveal it.

He said that the CPEC agreements should have also been brought before the

parliament.