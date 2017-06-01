Reforms imperative to make UN more vibrant body: Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD June 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday called

for reforms in the United Nations Security Council to make United Nations a more effective and beneficial international body.

Addressing Joint Sitting of the Parliament, the president said,

“Pakistan believes that reforms in the Security Council are imperative to make the UN a more effective and beneficial international body.”

He said reforms would ensure that all member sates, particularly smaller

countries also get their representation. “We need to continue our efforts in this respect.”

Discussing Pakistan’s role in regional and global efforts for peace and

harmony, the president said, there can be no stability in region without peace in Afghanistan. To this end, Pakistan facilitated the ‘Murree Dialogue’ and ‘Heart of Asia Initiative.’

“We understand that our brotherly country had suffered a lot due to

civil war and instability. We invite Afghan leadership to improve the border management system with mutual cooperation to overcome terrorism,” he added.

He said Pakistan always stood by Afghanistan in difficult times and

provided substantial assistance in different areas.

The president also highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its

relations with China, Turkey, Central Asian States and Russia.

He also mentioned that Pakistan is sincerely working for resolution of

problems confronting the Islamic world and the great respect Pakistan had for Saudi Arabia and the Holy Places.

“Pakistan achieved many important diplomatic successes in the last

parliamentary year which include holding of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Islamabad and effective participation in Shanghai Cooperation Organization.”

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to nuclear

non-proliferation as he stated that Pakistan’s nuclear assets are absolutely safe.

“Therefore, we believe that Pakistan rightly deserves the membership of

the Nuclear Suppliers Group. I am confident there will be a positive development in this regard.”