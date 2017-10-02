Reform in BOI to improve business environment, attract investors

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The government is working on reform of

Board of Investment (BOI) to enhance ease of doing business and

provide conducive business environment for local and foreign

investors in Special Economic Zone (SEZs) of CPEC.

“Reconstruction and modernization of Board of Investment (BOI)

is top priority of the government as it will promote best

international business and investment practices and enhance

capacity,” Chairman consultative committee of reconstruction and

Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan Shah told APP here

on Monday.

In this regard, consultative committee had been formed, which

consists of senior officials of establishment division and BOI to

review and execute the reconstruction plan of BOI on modern lines,he

said.

According to plan, BOI wanted to hire experts to deal with

different sectors including legal, export, investment, Special

Economic Zones (SEZs) and marketing and branding experts to enhance

the capacity and modernization of the institution, he said.

He said that experts for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would

be hired for initiating the projects to attract investment and

provide conducive business environment.

Replying to a question, he said that Investment Facilities

Centre (IFCs) would also be established in Karachi, Lahore,

Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors.

SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery

import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

The spokesman of BOI said that all steps would be taken for

the industrial growth in the country.

He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures

with foreign investors to learn the international best practices

of managerial skills and technology.

He said that Special Economic Zones would lead to create

employment opportunities and development in the area.

The government has identified 46 economic zones through out

the country in different regions. Seven of the economic zones are

approved.

He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors

in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).”

BOI spokesman said that nine prioritized industrial zones had

been proposed for high tech industry meant to enhance the export

and employment opportunities to the people in the country.

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab, Sindh and

one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.