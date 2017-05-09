ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have
suggested all the member publications that all fallen soldiers for the
motherland be referred to as “shaheed” or “martyr” in the newspapers or magazines.
Letter written by the APNS on May 5, to its members said, “You
are aware that for the last several years, Pakistan is in state of
war. Our valiant security forces are not only defending the borders but
fighting militants and terrorism for which, many have laid down their lives in the defense of their country.
Member publications have always shown their full respect to those who
have fallen in the line of duty. However, to pay befitting tribute to those
who continue to lay down their lives in the defense of Quaid’s Pakistan, may we suggest that all fallen soldiers be referred to as “shaheed” or “martyrs” in our newspapers and magazines.
This may be taken as a matter of advice only since APNS does not
normally lay down definitive formulations to its member publications,” it added.
Refer soldiers laying lives for country to as “martyrs”: APNS
ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have