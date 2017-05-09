Refer soldiers laying lives for country to as “martyrs”: APNS

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have

suggested all the member publications that all fallen soldiers for the

motherland be referred to as “shaheed” or “martyr” in the newspapers or magazines.

Letter written by the APNS on May 5, to its members said, “You

are aware that for the last several years, Pakistan is in state of

war. Our valiant security forces are not only defending the borders but

fighting militants and terrorism for which, many have laid down their lives in the defense of their country.

Member publications have always shown their full respect to those who

have fallen in the line of duty. However, to pay befitting tribute to those

who continue to lay down their lives in the defense of Quaid’s Pakistan, may we suggest that all fallen soldiers be referred to as “shaheed” or “martyrs” in our newspapers and magazines.

This may be taken as a matter of advice only since APNS does not

normally lay down definitive formulations to its member publications,” it added.