Reema for construction of best cinema houses

LAHORE, Sept 21 (APP): Famous film star, Reema has said

that Pakistan is producing films of an international standard

but their exhibition in better cinema houses is becoming a

problem for producers.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Reema said that after a

long time the films of an international standards are coming

on surface with the use of moderen technology and equipment.

She said that due to the shortage of best cinema houses

the producers sometime hesitate to invest in film making. She

said that film industry and government should join hands to

formulate a policy to build cinema houses of an international

standard.