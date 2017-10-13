Recovery of US-Canadian couple testimony of result of US-Pak cooperation, teamwork: Ambassador Chaudhry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (APP) –:Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry on Thursday welcomed the successful rescue of a US-Canadian couple and their children taken hostages by terrorists from Afghanistan, saying it was a testimony of results that can be achieved through cooperation and team work.

Caitlan Coleman, an American citizen and her husband, Joshua Boyle, a Canadian were kidnapped by the terrorists from Afghanistan in 2012. Ms. Coleman gave birth to three children when they were in captivity. Pakistani and US officials Thursday announced their recovery made on Wednesday.

Ms. Coleman and her family were captured by terrorists from Afghanistan in 2012 and kept as hostages there.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Ambassador Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s security forces acted within hours on the basis of actionable intelligence on hostages’ shifting across to Pakistan. “˜Their action constitutes yet another successful effort by Pakistan’s security services against the terrorists”, he added.

He also extended warm felicitations to Ms. Coleman’s family and her loved ones in the United States and Canada. “No one should have to experience the pain and anguish that Ms. Coleman and her family had been put through in the past years. I am delighted that their ordeal is finally over,” he added.

“Ms. Coleman’s successful rescue operation is a testimony of results that can be achieved through cooperation and team work”, he said and added that “cooperation is the most effective way to defeat terrorism.”