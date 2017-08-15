Records funds distributed to provinces under PML-N Govt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Tuesday said that record funds had been disbursed to the federating units under the PML-N government.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet here, the Prime Minister said

that all the development and energy security initiatives had either been

completed or in completion phase which speaks volumes of the development and

energy security endeavors bearing fruit during the PML-N government since 2013.

The Prime Minister informed the cabinet that these initiative of

national importance started by the PML-N government were unmatched if compared with those planned from 1999 to 2008.

The Prime Minister apprised the cabinet about his recent visit to

Karachi on last Saturday. The Prime Minister said during the visit he announced Rs. 25 billion for Karachi and Rs. 5 billion for Hyderabad under a comprehensive package to be implemented by the federal government under the policy and administrative supervision of Governor Sindh with fixed time lines and fixed costs.

He said under the package, one hospital and medical college for

Karachi would be set up, extension of green line metro to other areas while additional resources would be provided for new water projects.

The Prime Minister said 50 fire tenders would be provided for KMC

while series of underpasses and bridges would be constructed to reduce the traffic mess in the port city.

About Hyderabad package, he said one university and medical college

would be established in Hyderabad while additional grant to be provided for Hyderabad Municipal Corporation besides upgradation of infrastructure of all industrial states. These projects will be executed with in fixed time and cost and transparently, he added.

The Prime Minister also informed about the meeting he chaired during

Karachi visit on law and order in the wake of recent surge in street crimes in the port city.

He said that provincial government had been asked to play it’s due

role in the development work in the province in general and Karachi in particular.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed all out support from the federal

government to the provincial government in the development and ensuring peace and security in Sindh.

The Cabinet lauded the announcements from the Prime Minister in his

Karachi visit.

The Prime Minister also informed the cabinet about the recent

presentations given to him on WAPDA and NHA which lasted for several hours but remained incomplete due to paucity of time.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that so much development work and energy

initiatives had been taken under the PML-N government that were difficult to

summarize in detailed presentations.

Secretary Interior briefs the Cabinet on laws relating to weapons’

licensing. Cabinet members discussed the proposal in detail.

In this regard, the Prime Minister constituted a Committee chaired by

himself with Interior Minister, Minister for CADD, Minister of State for

Information & Broadcasting and National Security Advisor as members to

collate proposals of Cabinet members put forward today and bring the agenda

item again.

The Prime Minister directed Interior Ministry to revalidate data

regarding licenses issued, adding that 90 days grace period to be given to

all license holders of Prohibited Weapons for registration with NADRA.

The Prime Minister also directed to hold Cabinet meeting every

Tuesday.

The cabinet also approved initiation of Negotiation on

Inter-Government Agreement between Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources, Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and National Development & Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China for Supply of POL Products and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Petroleum Division.

Approval was given to Ratification of Agreement between the Government

of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China for Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect of Taxes on Income, Revenue Division.